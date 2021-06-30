Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,777 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $22,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

