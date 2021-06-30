Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 23,026 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,026 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.74% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.