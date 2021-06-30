Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 18,659 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,508,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $146.55 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

