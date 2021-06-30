Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 144,507 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFS opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.