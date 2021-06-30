Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Position Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.00. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.