Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

