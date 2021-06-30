Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Territorial Bancorp worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $5,146,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $244.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

