Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 199.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

