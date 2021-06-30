Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.87. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

