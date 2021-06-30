$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.04 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,532 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

