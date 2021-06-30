Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 157.07 and a beta of 3.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

