Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $39.36

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $515,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $34.41 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 114.70.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

