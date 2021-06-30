Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.