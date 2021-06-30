Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,088 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.61% of FONAR worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FONAR by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.