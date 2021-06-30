Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

