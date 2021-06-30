Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.53.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

