Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $645.56 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.16 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.21.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

