AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

