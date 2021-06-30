Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCRA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -193.71 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.