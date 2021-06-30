PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of PS Business Parks worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

PSB stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

