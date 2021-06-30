Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.