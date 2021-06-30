Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.00% of Primo Water worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 75,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.