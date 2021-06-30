Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,262 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $5,275,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,000,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMTC opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

BMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

