Reviewing Playtika (PLTK) and The Competition

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Playtika to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 595 2940 4479 87 2.50

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 101.00 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.90 million 26.12

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Playtika beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

