Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.06 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 420.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.