Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,192 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,395,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.90. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.48 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

