Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.90

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 16269020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

In other Hertz Global news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.