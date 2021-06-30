ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.64

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 4047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

