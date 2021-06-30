Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.73

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

