IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $633.74

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $633.74 and last traded at $631.90, with a volume of 357050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.95. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

