IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $633.74

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $633.74 and last traded at $631.90, with a volume of 357050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.64.
Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.95. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
