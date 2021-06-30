W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.27

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 353379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

GRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.