TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 111.9% in June

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the May 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.