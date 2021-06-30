TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 62.8% in June

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.