Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton Acquires 3,050 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,457.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chimerix stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $16,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

