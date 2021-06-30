Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505,711 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Quest Diagnostics worth $58,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

