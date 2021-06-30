KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,261,106 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $60,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

