Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $470,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $284.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.17 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

