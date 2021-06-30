TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $12.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPVG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TPVG opened at $15.12 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

