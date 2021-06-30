SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.