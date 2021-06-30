43,282 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.