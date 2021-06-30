Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $784.94 million, a PE ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.