Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,228 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

