Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,739 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Southside Bancshares worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $6,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

