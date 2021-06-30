Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 92.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $545.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

