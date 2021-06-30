Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

