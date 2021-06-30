Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.05 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

