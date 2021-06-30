Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,738 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Covetrus worth $47,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVET. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Covetrus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Covetrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Covetrus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,459. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

