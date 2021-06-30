Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,683,000.

IGNYU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

