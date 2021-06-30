Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

