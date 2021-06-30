Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $302,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $301,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,769,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,807,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVHU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

